Beverly Boe, age 82, of Crookston, MN, formerly of Fertile, MN, died peacefully Friday, January 10, 2020, at Riverview Care Center in Crookston with family by her side.
Beverly June Mortenson was born June 22, 1937, in Red Lake Falls, MN, the daughter of Joseph and Gladys Mortenson. She grew up and attended school in the Plummer, MN, area. On June 23, 1956, Beverly was united in marriage to Harold Boe and the couple made their home on a farm near Gary, MN. The couple was blessed with five children and raised their family in the Gary Community. Beverly was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who worked many years for Lee Nursery later in her life. During their retirement years, Harold and Beverly enjoyed many winters in their home in McAllen, TX, until Harold's death in 1995.
Family was Beverly's pride and joy. She devoted all her time to her husband, children, grandchildren and their activities. Beverly was a very loving, kind and humble woman. She loved her flowers, huge garden and canning all of her vegetables. Beverly was also a fantastic baker and was known for her homemade bread, caramel rolls and orange cookies. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Beverly is survived by two sons, Joe (Cherie) Boe of Gary and Jim (Nikee) Boe of Twin Valley, MN; two daughters, Terry Baumgartner of Fertile, MN, and Penny Halstad (Keith Keller) of Crookston; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Sharon (Troy) Givens of Pineville, LA, Bonnie (Art) Cover of Mesquite, TX, and Jan Zeman of Larimore, ND and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, George Boe; one grandson, Nathan Boe; and two brothers, Delbert and Marvin Mortenson.
Blessed be the memory of Beverly Boe.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Gary Lutheran Church, Gary, MN. Visitation will take place one hour prior at the church. Burial will be at the Gary City Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home of Twin Valley, MN. www.andersonfamilyfh.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020