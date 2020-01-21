|
Bonnie Edelle Sprague passed away surrounded by family on January 15, 2020. She was born
on July 23, 1928 to Ethel and Gardner Bjoin in Erskine, Minnesota.
A long time East Grand Forks resident, she recently moved to Bethany in Fargo to be closer to
family as her health declined.
She is preceded in death by her mother Ethel (Fredrickson) Bjoin, father Gardner Bjoin, sister
Cheryl Bjoin and husband of 60 years, Richard Sprague.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Patrick DeLaPointe), Lorrie (Douglas Collison) and
Beth (Jerry Hunter), four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and assorted dogs and horses.
After graduating from Crookston High School, Bonnie worked as an opthamologist technician.
In 1950, Bonnie married Richard who was truly the boy next door.
Bonnie and Richard started a family and moved to Ada where Richard had an electronics store.
Eventually he took a job with the FAA and they moved to East Grand Forks. Later they
accepted a job with the Department of Defense at Ramey Air Base, Puerto Rico and spent five
years there. After completing the assignment in Puerto Rico they moved to South Hadley
Massachusetts, then back to East Grand Forks. Upon returning Bonnie worked at American
Federal Savings Loan and eventually retired as the Marketing Manager.
Family and friends were always Bonnie's highest priority. She and Richard were the proud
parents of three daughters. She managed sporting events, band, school plays, proms, boy
friends and everything that goes with raising three girls.
After Bonnie retired, she and Richard wintered in Arizona for more than twenty years to both get
out of the cold and to be close to their youngest daughter. Gardening was a passion she and
Richard shared. They were a team in that she did the flowers and he did the vegetables.
Everywhere Bonnie lived she had a knack for making new friends. She enjoyed playing cards
and socializing with new and old friends. Bonnie was very good at keeping in contact with
friends at a long distance. Her address book was full of people from all over the country.
Bonnie was proud of her Norwegian heritage and in true Viking fashion saw a lot of the world in
her life. Besides taking a girl's trip to California (in 1947!), she visited such places as the islands
of the Caribbean, deserts in Mexico and rainforests in South America Bonnie was always a
good sport and up for trying new things.
Bonnie took comfort in her Lutheran Faith and was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran
Church until declining health prevented her from more active participation.
There will be a Visitation at 10:00 AM Friday, January 24 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, East
Grand Forks followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. A private interment will follow. Her
family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be given to Our Saviors Youth Ministry or St.
Jude Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020