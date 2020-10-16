Bonnie Rae Gorden, 71, of rural Climax, MN, passed at her home Tuesday afternoon, October 13, 2020, with her beloved husband, Reuben, at her side. She had been under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.Bonnie was born in the old Bethesda Hospital in Crookston, MN on February 22, 1949 to Raymond and Evelyn Johnson. She grew up on her parent's farm near Lake Bronson, MN and graduated from Lake Bronson High School in 1967. Bonnie then moved to the Twin Cities where she was employed in the offices of the Dalton Gear Company. There she met a fellow employee, Reuben Gorden, who soon became the love of her life. Bonnie and Reuben were united in marriage on April 28, 1968 at Lake Bronson. They made their first home in Crystal, MN and were blessed by the births of daughters, Elizabeth and Heather. In 1972 the family moved to rural Climax, and soon welcomed son, David, into their loving home. For many years Bonnie was employed as a White Glove cleaner for the Grand Forks Clinic and also helped Evenson Farms at Climax for several years during the potato harvest. Additionally, Bonnie cleaned several private homes through Tri-Valley. Since 2003 she had been cleaning the Climax Library, and later for the Climax City Hall, Fire Hall, and Food Shelf.Bonnie and Reuben enjoyed spending time together doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles and playing board games and Yahtzee. In 2012 they took a memorable trip to Florida, visiting Disney World and many other places. Later they shared a wonderful time in the Twin Cities where they took in two Twins games. Bonnie will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She will be sadly missed.Bonnie is survived by Reuben, her loving husband of 52 years; their 2 living children, Heather Gorden of Balaton, MN and David Gorden of Crookston, MN; 5 grandchildren: Alex, Evan, Cody, McKenna, and Mason; sister Hope Scoles and husband, Dwight, of Apple Valley, MN; brothers-in-law, Jerry Gorden and wife, Elaine, of Buxton, ND and Arlen Gorden and wife, Beth, of Marshall, MN; and nieces and nephews: Wendy and Scott Haston, Weston and Michelle Baril, and Mike and Heather Baril. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Valley who passed away in 2011; Her parents, Raymond and Evelyn Johnson; parents-in-law, Rudy and Alice Gorden; sister-in-law, Vivian Gorden; and 2 infant brothers, Loren and Curtis. May God richly bless Bonnie's memory.The funeral service for Bonnie Rae Gorden will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Pastor Nathan Richman, Chaplain of Hospice of the Red River Valley, officiating. Visitation will be from 9-10:00am. Interment will follow in the Sand Hill Cemetery, rural Climax. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Instead of flowers please consider giving a memorial to the family.