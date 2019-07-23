Home

Cease Family Funeral Home - Bemidji
2807 Irvine Avenue NW
Bemidji, MN 56601
218-751-9700
Bonnie Yvonne (Espe) Dale


1940 - 2019
Bonnie Yvonne (Espe) Dale Obituary
Bonnie Yvonne (Espe) Dale was born on February 24, 1940 in Crookston, MN. She attended school there and graduated from Crookston High School. She was united in marriage to Arlen Dale in 1970. They lived in Crookston for a short period, later making their home on the farm near Fertile, MN. She spent her later years in Kelliher, MN where she worked for the Forest Service for a number of years. Bonnie passed away on July 16th 2019 at Cornerstone Residence in Kelliher, at the age of 79. A special thanks to the ladies at Cornerstone Residence for taking such good care of her while she was there.

Bonnie enjoyed fishing, cooking, canning and most anything outdoors. She also liked to do crafts and painting.

She is survived by her children. Wendy Dale of Minneapolis, MN; Barb Peskind of Superior, CO; Jon (Melanie) Dale of Iona, ID; Danny (Shelly) Dale of Huron, SD; Eight Grandchildren: Nick and Maddie Peskind, Jon, Chaela, and Siera Dale, Mitchell, Alaina, and Emily Dale. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence (Luke) and Marian Espe.

A Funeral service will be held at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji on Saturday, August 3rd at 11 a.m.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019
