Brian David Ross, age 63, of Fargo, ND, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in his home.
Brian was born on October 6, 1956, in Crookston, MN, the son of the late Edwin and Thelma (Anderson) Ross. He was raised in Fisher, MN, and graduated from Fisher High School. Afterwards, he went to the University of MN, Crookston where he earned an Associate Degree. On October 24th, 1981, he was married to Julie Salentine in Euclid, MN. Brian grew up on a farm by Fisher MN in a loving and supportive family. On the farm Brian grew fond of driving and understanding trucks which were his lifelong passion. Brian will be remembered as a kind soul who loved to tell stories!
Brian is survived by his 2 sons and their spouses, Chris & Kelly Ross (Grand Forks, ND) and Adam & Melissa Ross (Fargo, ND): 5 grandchildren, Chase, Hunter, Keanu, Austin & Zaylee Ross; siblings and spouses, Steve & Kathy Ross (Crookston, MN), David Ross (Coeur d'Alene, ID) & Beth Ross Buckley & David Buckley (San Diego, CA), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Ross.
A Celebration of Life for Brian will be held at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Crookston, MN once the restrictions have been lifted from the Covid 19 pandemic. Interment will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020