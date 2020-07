Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian David Ross, 63, of Fargo, ND died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home.



Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Crookston, MN on Tuesday, July 28th at 2pm. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow immediately after the service at Calgary Cemetery. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed.

