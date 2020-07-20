Bruce Allen Mjoen, 73, a longtime Crookston, MN resident, passed away Monday evening, April 6, 2020, in the Villa St. Vincent with his loving family at his side. Bruce's life will be honored at a Memorial Service to be held at the Crookston Sports Center at 2:00pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with Trey Everett, Celebrant. Visitation will be Monday, July 27th, from 5-7:00pm at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with a 7:00pm Prayer Service and Sharing of Memories. Visitation will also be at the Sports Center for one hour prior to the funeral. Social distancing will be observed at both services and masks are definitely recommended. Please be advised that after family is seated, seating for friends will be limited to 50 at the Funeral Home and 250 at the Sports Center. To view the service in real time, shortly before 2:00pm on July 28th please login on your streaming device (desktop computer, laptop, smart phone, or ipad) to https://perkinsmediagroup.com/bvslivestream/
or connect through the link on the Stenshoel-Houske website and opening to Bruce's obituary. Inurnment will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery, Crookston, with Military Honors provided by the Minnesota National Guard Honors Team of Moorhead, and the Crookston Veterans Council. www.stenshoelhouske.com