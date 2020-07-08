Bruce Max Blatchford, 69, of Crookston and East Grand Forks, passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks Monday morning, July 6, 2020.Bruce was born in Crookston, MN on November 28, 1950, the son of Clarence E. "Butch" and Agnes (McDonald) Blatchford. After graduating from Central High School with the Class of 1968 he attended Wadena (MN) Vocational-Technical School studying automotive mechanics. For several years Bruce worked as a mechanic at the Grand Forks Air Force Base before being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in his early 20's. While battling MS throughout his life Bruce wasn't about to let his illness get the best of him. He was a member of the Crookston Martial Arts Association and earned a brown belt in Shorin do karate and a black belt in Taekwondo. He was a familiar sight around Crookston as he traveled on his motorized scooter, always with a German Shepherd at his side. Over the years Bruce provided a home to several German Shepherds: namely Kelly, Gypsy, Max, Bear, Baron, Asko, and Shadow.As an only child, Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Agnes. He is survived by several cousins including: David and Diane Colborn of Crookston, MN, Connie Applequist of Sioux Falls, SD, Bev and Glenn Hopman of Emerado, ND, Jim and Jennifer McDonald of Roseau, MN, and others. May God richly bless the memory of Bruce Max Blatchford.A graveside service for Bruce Blatchford will be held at 11:00am, Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN with The Rev. Michelle Miller, officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 10:30am until the time of the service. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be available to those who don't have one. If needed please bring a lawn chair, sunglasses, and umbrella. Memorials may be given in Bruce's name to the Polk County Humane Society in Crookston.