Camilla Thompson, 88, of Fertile, MN, passed away at her home Sunday morning, June 21, 2020, comforted by having her family at her side. The funeral service for Camilla will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Pastor Dale Finstrom, officiating, and assisted by Anders Macy. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will follow at the Maple Bay Free Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Fertile, MN.