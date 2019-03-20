|
Carol Jean DuCharme, 88 of Star, ID, (formerly of Crookston, MN) died peacefully on February 24, 2019 under hospice care at Garnet Village, Garden City, ID.
At her request, no services will be held.
Carol was born in Crookston, MN to Charles and Clarice Perry on June 28, 1930. She attended Crookston High School. In 1950 she married Richard Dale DuCharme and together they had two daughters and one son.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Clarice; husband Richard, son Michael Jon, and daughter Marcia Ann, sisters Patricia Ekvall, Carolyn Perry, and brothers-in-law Aurel Ekvall and Delbert Wall
She is survived by her daughter Jana (Ray) Brinlee, granddaughter Alicia (Bruce) Martinez, brother Jon Sr.(Marlys) Perry and sister Janna Capp. Nieces Debra (Lonn) Kiel, Nephews Jon Jr. (Penny) Perry, Timothy Wall, Charles (Julie) Perry, Lori Ekvall Harrison, Robert Perry, Thomas Wall, Ian Wall, and James (Patricia) Perry; along with many great-nieces and nephews.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019