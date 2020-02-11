Home

Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Carol Jean (Klooz) Heinle


1955 - 2020
Carol Jean (Klooz) Heinle Obituary
Carol Jean Heinle, age 64, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN, with her family by her side.

Carol was born on July 21, 1955, in Crookston, MN, the daughter of the late Edward and Clara (Meine) Klooz. She was raised in Gentilly, Fisher, and Crookston, MN, and attended area schools. Afterwards, she attended Northland Community College. She worked as a Personal Care Technician with REM Homes and Eagles Wing until her retirement in 2019. In her free time, she enjoyed playing spades and solitaire on her computer, watching crime shows, listening and dancing to a variety of music, and driving in her mustang with the top down. Most of all, she loved being with her family when she could especially for bbqs during the summer.

Carol is survived by her children, Edward Heinle, Paul Heinle, Patricia Schehr, Lora Schehr, Tara (Michael) Garza, Joshua Heinle, and Cassandra (Jorden Nelson) Heinle, all of Crookston, MN; 16 grandchildren and 2 on the way; 2 great grandchildren; daughter in law, Joann Heinle-Graves; significant other of 8 years, Tracey Schaupp of Pine City, MN; brother, Dale Klooz of Minneapolis; and sisters, Janice (Dave) Szczech and Sandra Klooz, both of Fisher, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Clara Klooz; son, Llewellyn Heinle-Graves; and nephews, Jason and Joshua Klooz and Charles and Joseph Szczech.

A memorial service celebrating Carol's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN, with a time of visitation one hour before the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
