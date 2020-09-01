Chad Avery Hultgren, 38, passed away from a brain hemorrhage on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Providence Medical Center, Everett, WA with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Jessie Hultgren, Tulalip, WA, parents Randy & Tana Hultgren, Erskine, MN, Kelly & Jim Scott, Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Grandparents, Jack & Carole Juvrud, Crookston, 2 siblings, aunts, uncles, and several cousins.



Chad was a 1999 graduate of Crookston Central High School and studied for 1 year at the University of Minnesota Crookston. He then moved to Minneapolis and Kansas City, Missouri where he met Jessie Fagan while working at Barnes & Noble bookstore. Chad & Jessie married on August 28, 2015 and moved to Everett, Washington. They had recently purchased their first house in Tulalip, WA.



Chad was employed by the Mukilteo School District in the IT department. He was a self-taught musician playing guitar, drums, and keyboard and was a guitarist in a local Seattle band. Chad enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes once and then tweaking to perfection.



He loved the outdoors and camping with his soulmate Jessie in the Cascade Mountains of Washington where his ashes were spread. Chad will be forever missed by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store