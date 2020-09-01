1/1
Chad Avery Hultgren
1982-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chad Avery Hultgren, 38, passed away from a brain hemorrhage on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Providence Medical Center, Everett, WA with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Jessie Hultgren, Tulalip, WA, parents Randy & Tana Hultgren, Erskine, MN, Kelly & Jim Scott, Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Grandparents, Jack & Carole Juvrud, Crookston, 2 siblings, aunts, uncles, and several cousins.

Chad was a 1999 graduate of Crookston Central High School and studied for 1 year at the University of Minnesota Crookston. He then moved to Minneapolis and Kansas City, Missouri where he met Jessie Fagan while working at Barnes & Noble bookstore. Chad & Jessie married on August 28, 2015 and moved to Everett, Washington. They had recently purchased their first house in Tulalip, WA.

Chad was employed by the Mukilteo School District in the IT department. He was a self-taught musician playing guitar, drums, and keyboard and was a guitarist in a local Seattle band. Chad enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes once and then tweaking to perfection.

He loved the outdoors and camping with his soulmate Jessie in the Cascade Mountains of Washington where his ashes were spread. Chad will be forever missed by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved