Charles Everett Braseth, 70, of Mentor, MN, formerly of Grand Forks, ND died Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Sanford Hospital, Fargo, ND.
Charles Braseth was born March 20, 1950 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Charles Sr. and Mary (Samborsky) Braseth. He grew up in Grand Forks and graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1968. He graduated from UND with Political Science Degree. He married Cynthia Wilhelmi on October 14, 1972 in St. Benedict, ND. He worked for his father at Dakota Plumbing for many years. They moved to Mentor in 2011.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia of Mentor, MN and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Service: Due to the Covid 19 outbreak, services will be held at a later date.
