Charles Ray Yernberg, age 77, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home.A Celebration of Life for Charles will be held at 4:30 pm on Thursday, July 8, 2020, at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN, at the columbarium. Pastor Anders Macy will officiate. Military Honors will be provided by the US Navy and the Crookston Veterans Council.Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.