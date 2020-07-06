Charles Scott "Chuck" Olson, 63, of Bemidji, MN, passed away early Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, at the Cornerstone Nursing Home in Bagley, MN after battling cancer for the past several months. A public memorial graveside service celebrating the life of Charles Scott Olson will be held at the Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN at 10:00am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, with The Rev. Loren Mellum, officiating. Visitation with the family will be at the cemetery for one hour prior to the service. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended and will be available if you don't have one. Plan to bring a lawn chair, sunglasses, and an umbrella.