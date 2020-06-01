Charles Theodore Millard, Jr., age 72, of Nielsville, MN, formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN.
Charles was born on April 15, 1948, in Crookston, MN, the son of Charles and Lorraine (Christy) Millard, Sr. He was raised in Crookston and graduated from Crookston Central High School. Afterwards, he enlisted in the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He first lived in San Francisco and then in Carson City, NV working as a blackjack dealer. He came back to Crookston to visit his family and it was then that he met Pat Christianson. A short time later they were married, and they made their home in Crookston, MN. Charles worked at American Crystal and the for Crookston Welding where he gained a reputation as a miracle worker for repairing farm equipment. After he retired, he moved to Neilsville, MN, where he pursued many interests including growing grapes for wine making, fireworks, and especially playing Santa for the children around Nielsville.
Charles is survived by his 4 children, Nathan Millard of Grand Forks, ND, Randi (Armando) Parra of New Brighton, MN, Kip Millard of Moorhead, MN, and Garret Howlett-Millard of Grand Forks, ND; 3 grandchildren, Gabriella, Carlos, and Christian; mother, Lorraine Millard of Red Lake Falls, MN; and brothers, Arthur Millard of Minden, NV, and Kenneth Millard of Crookston, MN. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Millard, Sr.
A graveside service for Charles will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Crookston, MN. Military honors will be provided by the Crookston Veterans Council and the US Navy. Inurnment will then follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.