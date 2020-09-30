1/
Cheryl Ann Reese
Cheryl Ann Reese, 74, of Mentor, MN, passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, while surrounded by family on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Graveside Service: 3:00 PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Norman Lutheran Cemetery, Bear Park, Norman County, MN, 4385 Norman County Rd 7, Gary, MN, following all of the Minnesota and CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. All are encouraged to wear a mask.

Please view our guestbook and share condolences online at www.eriksonvikfh.com

Arrangements with Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home Fertile, Minnesota

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
