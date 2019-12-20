|
|
Clara Lynn Nelson, age 64, of Red Lakes Falls, MN, formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN, with her family by her side.
Clara Lynn Remme was born on October 20, 1955, in Hallock, MN, the daughter of the late Sigwald and Alice (Brooks) Remme. As a child she lived in Hallock, Drayton, ND, and then finally Grafton, ND, graduating from Grafton High School in 1973. On January 8, 1975, she was married to Bennie Nelson in East Grand Forks, MN. After living in East Grand Forks and Grafton, the family finally settled in Crookston, MN, where Clara worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, first for Riverview Health and then for Villa St. Vincent until her retirement in 2018. In her free time, she loved to garden and can, tend to her flowers, play cards, and cook for her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Clara is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Bennie Nelson of Red Lake Falls, MN; children, Tina (Paul) Deubner of Medicine Lake, MT, Shilo (James Knutson) Nelson of Crookston, MN, Bennie Nelson, Jr., of Red Lake Falls, MN, and Brandy (Frank) Duden of Crookston, MN; 11 grandchildren, Samantha, Shad, Abigayle, Aaliyah, Tucker, Jaden, Stella, Willow, Jordyn, Jaron, and Bailee; and siblings, Charles Remme of Grafton, ND, Alice (Dick) Ivers of Helena, MT, Pat (Jim) Feltman of Round Rock, TX, and Mary Remme of Grand Forks, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sigwald and Alice Remme and father and mother in law, Everett and Stella Nelson.
Memorial Service: 11:00 am on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN.
Visitation: 1 hour before the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.
Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019