Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Lynn (Remme) Nelson


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Lynn (Remme) Nelson Obituary
Clara Lynn Nelson, age 64, of Red Lakes Falls, MN, formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN, with her family by her side.

Clara Lynn Remme was born on October 20, 1955, in Hallock, MN, the daughter of the late Sigwald and Alice (Brooks) Remme. As a child she lived in Hallock, Drayton, ND, and then finally Grafton, ND, graduating from Grafton High School in 1973. On January 8, 1975, she was married to Bennie Nelson in East Grand Forks, MN. After living in East Grand Forks and Grafton, the family finally settled in Crookston, MN, where Clara worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, first for Riverview Health and then for Villa St. Vincent until her retirement in 2018. In her free time, she loved to garden and can, tend to her flowers, play cards, and cook for her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Clara is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Bennie Nelson of Red Lake Falls, MN; children, Tina (Paul) Deubner of Medicine Lake, MT, Shilo (James Knutson) Nelson of Crookston, MN, Bennie Nelson, Jr., of Red Lake Falls, MN, and Brandy (Frank) Duden of Crookston, MN; 11 grandchildren, Samantha, Shad, Abigayle, Aaliyah, Tucker, Jaden, Stella, Willow, Jordyn, Jaron, and Bailee; and siblings, Charles Remme of Grafton, ND, Alice (Dick) Ivers of Helena, MT, Pat (Jim) Feltman of Round Rock, TX, and Mary Remme of Grand Forks, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sigwald and Alice Remme and father and mother in law, Everett and Stella Nelson.

Memorial Service: 11:00 am on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN.

Visitation: 1 hour before the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -