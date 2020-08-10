Sister Clariet G. Perreault, age 89, of Crookston, MN, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.
Sister Clariet Perreault was born November 18, 1930 in Terrebonne, MN to George Arthur and Antoinette Marie (Remick) Perreault who named her Georgette Clariet. She attended Badger Grade School and graduated from Lafayette High School in Red Lake Falls, MN in 1945. The Certificate of Award indicates that she had a perfect attendance record. Because she was the only girl in her immediate family with 5 brothers and young uncles, she wrote in her log that she "was a tomboy so was not afraid to try anything" and that "this characteristic stayed with her every day of her life."
On September 7, 1949, Sister Clariet entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in Crookston, Minnesota and was given the religious name of Sister Mary George in March 1950 when she received the Holy Habit. She professed her First Vows in 1951 and Final Vows in 1954. Later she chose to be known as Sister Clariet.
Her 37 years in the health care field was shaped by her academic studies which included the College of St. Catherine, St. Paul, MN, and Viterbo College, LaCrosse, WI. She obtained a degree in medical technology and went on to use it in related works: hospital work at St. Joseph's Hospital in Park Rapids, MN and Trinity Hospital in Baudette, MN; research for USDA in Grand Forks, ND, as a Certified Veterinary Technologist and in the veterinary clinic in Gonvik, MN; involved as a telemarketer for the Ronald McDonald House charities project in Fargo, ND. Sister Clariet responded to the needs of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Crookston as archivist, sacristan, and community driver. She become known for her sewing abilities and willingness to tackle any project which recently included producing face masks and stuffed bears. This was her way of being a true Sister of St. Joseph by "rolling up her sleeves and going to work at the task at hand." (Her own words.)
In addition to the Sisters and Associates of the Congregation of St. Joseph, Sister Clariet is survived by her brothers, Ralph (Deb) of Red Lake Falls, MN, Stephen of Fargo, ND, Michael (Mary) of Kirkland, WA, and many nieces and nephews. Sister Clariet was predeceased by her parents and brothers James Joseph and Francis Perreault.
The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, MN. Father Vincent Miller will be Celebrant. Interment will take place immediately after the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Crookston, MN. Due to regulations concerning the Covid-19 Pandemic face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be offered to the Congregation of St. Joseph and the Villa Foundation.
