Connie JoAnn (Kaple) Slager


1939 - 2019
Connie JoAnn (Kaple) Slager Obituary
Connie JoAnn (Kaple) Slager, 80, of Perham, MN (formerly of Hawley, MN), died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Perham Health.

Connie was born in Sisseton, SD on February 3, 1939, the daughter of Carl and Dora (Sundahl) Kaple. On November 1, 1968, Connie was united in marriage to Jerome Slager at Webster, SD. The couple lived in Hawley, MN more than 40 years before moving to Perham, MN. Connie was a homemaker and she enjoyed time with her family, crossword puzzles, playing cards, reading, horseback riding and her beloved cats. Connie was a member of Hawley Lutheran Church and appreciated Pastor Darwin's sermons and kindness.

Loving family members include: her sons, Terry Johnson, Scott Johnson, Joey (Lisa) Johnson and Chad (Marnie) Slager; grandchildren, Dylan, Lexi, and Quinn Johnson, Rachel Pederson, Heather Johnson, Andy Laddusaw and Billy and Joey Pederson, and 12 great-grandchildren. Connie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerome; sisters, Lavergne Mizera and Delores Gleason, and infant son, Troy.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M., at Wright Funeral Home in Hawley. The funeral service will be Friday, October 25, 2019, at 2:00 P.M., at Hawley Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Lysne Lutheran Cemetery in Hawley.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
