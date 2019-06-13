Home

Cynthia Ann (Johnson) Alfaro


Cynthia Ann (Johnson) Alfaro Obituary
Cynthia Ann (Johnson) Alfaro, age 60, of McKinney, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home. She was born in Crookston, MN on August 4, 1958 to Lester and Lyla (Altepeter) Johnson. Cynthia was united in marriage to Pete Alfaro Jr. in 1979 and they were blessed with two daughters, Veronique and Aunita. Cynthia earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Moorhead State University in 1980 and was employed as a business system analyst for Avaya.

Cynthia enjoyed chatting with friends and family, playing bingo, doing board puzzles, and most of all spending time with her daughters and spoiling her grandchildren: Aaron, Rexalynn, Callie, and Olivia. She was very caring, kind, and loving to everyone she met and will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Cynthia is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Veronique (Nicholas) Smith of Arlington, TX and Aunita (Andrew) Slayter of McKinney, TX; 4 grandchildren: Aaron and Rexalynn Smith, and Callie and Olivia Slayter; siblings: Delphine (Larry) Hanson, Jennifer Erickson, Stanton (Christine) Johnson, Richard Johnson, and Eugene Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Lyla Johnson; sister, Louise Johnson; and brother, Greg Johnson. May God bless the memory of Cynthia Ann Alfaro.

A graveside service for Cynthia Alfaro will be held at 10:30am, June 29, 2019, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN with Deacon Dan Hannig of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, officiating.

Published in Crookston Daily Times from June 13 to June 14, 2019
