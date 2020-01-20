|
Dale L. Myerchin, 79, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent with family at his side. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Dale Myerchin will be celebrated at 2:30pm, Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, MN with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation with his family will be held at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-7:00pm, with a 7:00pm prayer service, and will continue at the Cathedral for one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. Inurnment will take place in Crookston's Calvary Cemetery in the Spring.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020