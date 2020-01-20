Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Myerchin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale L. Myerchin

Send Flowers
Dale L. Myerchin Obituary
Dale L. Myerchin, 79, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent with family at his side. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Dale Myerchin will be celebrated at 2:30pm, Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, MN with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation with his family will be held at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-7:00pm, with a 7:00pm prayer service, and will continue at the Cathedral for one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. Inurnment will take place in Crookston's Calvary Cemetery in the Spring.

www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -