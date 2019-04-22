|
|
Dale Naas passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home in Terrebonne, MN, at the age of 62.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, with a time of sharing at 1:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Red Lake Falls, MN. Burial will be held at the Middle Grove Cemetery in Mekinock, ND, at a later date.
Dale John Naas (Muskrat) was born on August 30, 1956 at St. John's Hospital in Red Lake Falls, MN, the son of Daniel and Adelaide (Clemetson) Naas.
Dale was a 1975 graduate of Mentor High School in Mentor, MN, and formerly of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club in Red Lake County. He enlisted in the United States Navy through the Thief River Falls recruiting station. He went on active duty and began training September 23, 1975 when he reported to the Naval Training Center in San Diego, CA. He then attended his Navy vocational school personnel "A" school at Meridian, Mississippi, and then served as a crewman aboard the USS Kitty Hawk. On May 20, 1981 he was honorably discharged. Dale was extremely proud of his service to his country.
Dale enjoyed watching the Vikings, the Twins, and basketball. He had a wonderful ear for music which he shared with his family and friends. Dale loved playing pool and darts, and was a master at Carrom Board. He had a great love for his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and loved spending time with them. Dale was a lover of all animals, especially to his dog, Murphy, and his cats. He LOVED beer and spending time with his family and friends. Dale had a passion for watching television, listening to the radio, and trivia. Holidays were memorable and will not be the same without him. Dale will be missed dearly by those who knew him.
Dale is survived by his sisters, Gwendolyn Johnson of Fosston, MN, Shurleen Adams of Thief River Falls, MN, Dana (Hans) Fossum of Norway, Ruth Morrison of Florida; 11 nieces and nephews; 19 great-nieces and great-nephews; 6 great great-nieces and great great-nephews; and aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Adelaide Naas and sister, Corrine Roch.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Tom Capistran and Brian (Buzz) Gagner for all the help and love over the years to Dale.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019