Darlene June Sandberg, 77, of Crookston, MN, passed away at her residence late Monday evening, November 30, 2020 with her loving husband Allan at her side. She had been in ill health for some time.
Darlene was born in Crookston on June 10, 1943 - one of four daughters from the union of Walter and Marie (Iverson) Opdahl. In Crookston she was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and a graduating member of Central High School's Class of 1961. On November 15, 1966 Darlene was united in marriage to Allan N. Sandberg. Allan often jokingly told the story "everyone said it wouldn't last and her mother told me I couldn't bring her back." He added sadly in the last few days, "And here we are 54 years and 2 weeks later and I loved her more every day." A few days after their wedding Darlene and Allan set out for Seattle where they would make their home for the next 51 years. The couple was blessed by the births of daughters, Dawn and Heather, who were raised in a very loving home. While Allan was employed with companies around the Seattle shipyards, Darlene worked at convenience stores before becoming a merchandiser for the American Greetings card company. She held that position for 22 years until her retirement.
Darlene loved living in Seattle and visiting many of the historic and beautiful sights around the area. One of her favorite pastimes was an occasional visit to local casinos. In their early years together Darlene and Allan enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas and seeing nearby Hoover Dam. Wonderful memories were made when visiting the state of Virginia for their daughter Heather's wedding and traveling to see them in the coming years. She also enjoyed music, specifically George Strait and country, attending numerous concerts at many different venues. As Darlene's health began to fail the couple decided to move back to Crookston in 2017.
Darlene was known for her love of animals, along with her humor, chuckle, laughter, joking ways and fun-loving nature, and her warm, gentle, caring empathy and giving heart – so often being a 2nd mom and family member to so many. She was a very true and faithful friend and great listener. She had a love for shopping and showering loved ones with generous and thoughtful gifts. She enjoyed road trips and occasional travels spending special moments and time with family and friends. In recent months she was able to revisit her great love of reading, as well as getting out and around for frequent car rides reliving her many memories in the local area. She will be greatly and dearly missed as a wife, mother, sister, auntie, nana & friend.
Darlene is lovingly survived by her husband, Allan; their 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn and Tom Brusoe of Crookston, MN, and Heather and Joe Fehr of Centreville, VA; granddaughter and grandson, Daisy and Raiden Fehr; 2 sisters and a brother-in-law, Wanda Wilkens of Crookston, and Lois and Glen Thompson also of Crookston; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marie Opdahl; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Kenny Welter; brother-in-law, Robert Wilkens; and from Allan's family: parents, Evdur Sandberg and Winnie Sandberg McGovern and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, LaVerne and Bonnie Sandberg. Blessed be the memory of Darlene June Sandberg.
A private family service will be held for Darlene Sandberg at a later date.
