David Allen Gilbertson, 69, longtime Crookston resident, passed away early Sunday morning, August 16, 2020, at the Moorhead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A private family service will be held for David. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

