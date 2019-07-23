|
|
David Herman Knutson, 90, a longtime radio executive, community leader and inductee into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame, died peacefully on July 21 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
Dave was born on August 23, 1928 in Crookston, Minnesota to Herman and Emma (Kelley) Knutson. He met the love of his life, Henriette (Henri) LaPlante in 1949 and the couple married in Crookston in 1950, beginning their long life together. Before his radio career, Dave was employed by Standard Oil of Indiana, working out of Crookston, Duluth, and finally Detroit Lakes, which would become home for Dave and Henri the rest of their lives.
Knutson entered the radio business in 1956 as sales manager of KDLM in Detroit Lakes. He later became General Manager and a partner in the station's parent company, Leighton Enterprises. A World War II Navy veteran, Knutson also headed the Detroit Lakes chapter of the Jaycees, was a 50-year member of Rotary, and chaired the local Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the boards of Bremer Bank, St. Mary's Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Salvation Army. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Herman Knutson and his mother, Emma Knutson.
He is survived by his wife Henri, his son Bill Knutson (Chris) of Sun Lakes, Arizona, daughter Gayle Knutson (Jim Maher) of Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota; grandchildren Kelley Knutson, John Knutson and Casey Maher; great grandchildren Georgia and Audrey Knutson; sisters Judy Ann Jilderda and Mary Lee Thorson and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff in the Transitional Care and Memory Care units at Ecumen, and the team from Hospice of the Red River Valley including Mort, the hospice cat. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 11:00am, at David Donehower Funeral Home, 609 U.S. Highway 10 East in Detroit Lakes, with visitation beginning at 10:00. Lunch and internment with Military Honors will follow the service. Memorials preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019