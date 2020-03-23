|
|
David James Strommen, age 63, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer with his family by his side.
David was born on August 21, 1956, in Crookston, MN, the son of Donald and Delores (Eck) Strommen. He was raised in Crookston and graduated from Crookston High School. Afterwards, he went and studied carpentry at Moorhead Technical College. He worked as a carpenter for various contractors and construction firms in Fargo, Grand Forks, and Crookston, before going to work for Ottertail Power for over 38 years as a lineman and then as a Service Representative. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, hunting, working on cars, and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
David is survived by his 3 sons, Ross Strommen of Minneapolis, MN, and Zachary and Brock Strommen of Crookston, MN; granddaughter, Kendra Strommen; mother, Delores Strommen of Crookston, MN; sister, Debbie (Larry) Paulson of Crookston, MN; and brothers, Daniel and Douglas Strommen of Crookston, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Dale Strommen.
Services for Dave will unfortunately be private at this time due to guidelines concerning the Covid-19 pandemic. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.
Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020