David James Strommen
1957-2020
David James Strommen, age 63, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer with his family by his side.
A Memorial Service for David will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN, with a visitation for one hour before the service. 
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
