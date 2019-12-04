|
David Robert Spear, 76, of Bakersfield, California passed away on November 27, 2019 at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital surrounded by loved ones. He was born September 1, 1943 in Crookston, Minnesota, the third son of Jesse and Florence Spear. His Dad affectionately nick-named him "Sweed" because of his almost white blond hair and blue eyes.
David chose to commit his life to the service of others at the young age of 17 when he entered into a 20-year career in the United States Air Force. He was a Vietnam Era Veteran and retired as a Master Sergeant. He was awarded the Air Medal for Meritorious Service while serving in aerial combat flights.
After retiring from the Air Force, he went to work for Rockwell as a Project Engineer on the B-1B Bomber Program. David also provided support for the UAV's at Fort Huachuca and retired in 2006 from Central Missouri State University as a Maintenance Supervisor for the Skyhaven Airport Flight Operations.
David was known for his sense of humor. He was bound by duty and values. His first love was hockey playing for a semi-pro team in Sacramento. He was called "Mighty Midget" as he was the smallest player in the league standing 5'3" and weighing 128 pounds. He loved to dance and play hockey.
He is survived by his wife, Gail, four daughters: Sheila Courson and her husband, Shawn, Regina O'Neal and her husband, Roy, Kimberly Matthews and Tracy Timmons and her husband, Les. He is also survived by his siblings: Duane and his wife, Virginia, Mark and his wife, Peggy, Joanne Landraville and Kay Johnson and her husband, Neal. David is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held immediately following the mass.
All services will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Cemetery, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, California 93306.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019