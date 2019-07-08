|
David Wayne Genereux, 63 of Crookston, passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2019. He was the 11th of 19 children born to George Genereux and Juliette (Arel) Genereux on November 27, 1955 in Crookston, Minnesota.
David grew up in Terrebonne, Minnesota, on the family farm. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Terrebonne. He attended Mentor Public School graduating in 1974. David was in the U.S. Army. He served as a Military Police Officer in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1980. After serving in the Army, he went to the University of Minnesota, Crookston, graduating in 1980 and continued his education through North Dakota State University, where he graduated in 1982. While attending UMC, David met Linnea Cooley and the two eventually married in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Grand Forks, North Dakota, on June 6, 1981. The couple were blessed with four wonderful children. The family has lived in Crookston for the last 36 years.
David started working for Centrol Ag Consulting of Twin Valley in 1983 as an Agronomist. He was responsible for crop planning, crop monitoring, soil sampling, soil fertility management, and precision agriculture. David was often on his computer finalizing paper work for his growers. He did this all to best serve his customers. He was a consultant for the Crookston area, including Euclid, Climax, Warren, Angus, Gentilly, Fisher, Beltrami, Red Lake Falls, and Dorothy.
David served as Crookston Mayor for eight years and served as a city councilman for over 19 years. He was first elected to the Crookston City Council in 1988 and served on numerous committees over the years. He was proud of his time on the city council, especially getting funds for flood protection and the arena.
Faith was important to David; he felt incredibly blessed by God. He was a member of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception where he served as a Eucharistic minister, usher and was a Knight of Columbus. David was also involved with Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Minnesota Agriculture & Rural Leadership, National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants, and numerous community committees. He received many Centrol awards; was awarded the 2009 UMC Outstanding Alumni Award; and in 2010 he was named Consultant of the Year by the National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants.
David was very generous, he enjoyed giving back and helping others. He had a dry sense of humor that took people awhile to figure out. David loved spending time with family. He enjoyed Tuesday date nights with his grandkids that included dinner, baths, movies, play time, and the ultimate snack- Genereux homemade popcorn. He loved picking out the Christmas tree with each grandchild at Parnow's Tree Farm. He frequently volunteered to take a nap with the grandkids in his lazy boy. He enjoyed seeing Stephanie and her boys stop by almost daily during the summer as they always wanted to see Grandpa and Mormor. Some of David's best times were fishing with Linnea and the boys; deer hunting with the boys, his brothers, and nephews with the annual planning meeting at his house; going on hunting adventures with Rick Besmehn and RC (Dave's father-in-law) in Montana and adventures driving home from Alaska with Rick. He really loved his sports, especially football, wrestling and basketball. He spent many years helping with the high school football chain gang. Dave always wanted to be a "snowbird" and it became a reality in Mesa, Arizona, for the past five years. While there, he enjoyed looking at mountains, riding bike and walking around the neighborhood. He also enjoyed gardening, mowing the grass (because it meant his busy work season was slowing down), and playing cards.
David is survived by his loving wife, Linnea; children, Nicholas and Katrina (Crookston); Matthew and fiancé, Amber Edblom (Gentilly, MN); Stephanie and Levi Webster (Crookston); Benjamin (Crookston); grandchildren, Layla and George Genereux; Jackson, James and Jeremiah Webster; siblings, JoAnn Berg, Charles (Evy), Andrea (Van) Kalinoski, Francis (Louise), Steve (Barb), Kermit (Peggy), Robert, Katherine Giannonatti, Jeff (Donna), Richard (Teresa), Linette (Kevin) Koralewski, Doria (Les) Knaack, and Gabriel (Nicole Sperling) ; brothers and sisters-in-laws; Rick and Sandi Besmehn, Steve and Trish Cooley, Daniel and Michelle Cooley, James and Lynn Cooley, and Janice and Chris Cox; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews, cousins, and friends.
David was preceded in death by: his parents, George and Juliette; father and mother-in-law Robert & Alice; siblings, Veronica, Linda, Mary, George Jr., Duane, and brother-in-law Kirk.
In Lieu of flowers, send memorials to the Cathedral Elementary School – 702 Summit Ave Crookston.
