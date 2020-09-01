Dean Alton Tinkham, 59, of Fisher, MN, passed away at his rural home unexpectedly Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Dean was born in Crookston, MN on July 18, 1961, the only child of Alton W. and Muriel G. (Hannah) Tinkham. He was baptized and confirmed at the Fisher Lutheran Church and grew up on the family farm. Dean attended Fisher Schools and graduated from Fisher High School with the Class of 1979. He then joined his father in the farming operation for several years. On March 21, 1987 Dean was united in marriage to Caroline Love at the Mendenhall Presbyterian Church in East Grand Forks, MN. Dean and Caroline made their home on the Tinkham farmstead where they continued to live to the present time. Their marriage was blessed by the births of sons, Lance and Dirk. Several years ago the couple started a business doing lawn care and snow removal in the Fisher area. They had been providing the same service to the City of Fisher for some time as well. Every fall Dean drove truck for Earl Wagner and Sons during the beet harvest. He had just recently completed driving during the opening of the fields.
Dean was a lifelong member of the Fisher Lutheran Church. He and Caroline enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Island Lake, near Lengby, MN. A favorite memory his family enjoys sharing is of the time Dean fell off their boat, lost his sunglasses, and got tangled up in the rope anchor. That may have ended his enthusiasm for the water, but not for life at the lake.
Dean will be remembered by his friends for his "signature wave" and a laugh that was so much like his dad's. He loved hearing jokes and usually laughed at his own jokes so much he could barely get them told. Dean wasn't much of a traveler because he liked being at home. He will be dearly missed by all who were part of his life, but especially by his 4 grandkids for whom he was their "very favorite babysitter."
Dean is survived by Caroline, his beloved wife of 33 years; their two sons, daughter-in-law, and 4 grandchildren: Lance Alton and Emily Tinkham and children Aubriana, Kace, Zeke, and Izzy, and Dirk Roger Tinkham, all of Fisher, MN; and from Caroline's side of the family his parents-in-law, Roger and Eva Love of East Grand Forks, MN; and her siblings, Dwight and Peggy Love of Grand Forks, ND and Marlys and Colin Pester of Key West, MN. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Muriel; and brother-in-law, Richard Love. May God bless the memory of Dean Alton Tinkham.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions attendance at the funeral service for Dean Tinkham will be limited to his extended family only. To view the service by livestreaming please go to www.fisherbygland.org
and click on the church's facebook page between 10:15-10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be at the Fisher Lutheran Church on Wednesday, September 2nd from 5-7:00 p.m., with a public prayer service at 7:00 p.m. in the church parking lot. Please bring lawn chairs, sunglasses/umbrellas as needed, and the wearing of masks will be required in the church and requested if outdoors. Interment will take place in the Fisher Lutheran Cemetery. www.stenshoelhouske.com