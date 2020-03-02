|
Delores J. Love, age 79 of Island Lake at Lengby, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020 at her winter home in Grand Forks, ND.
Delores Jean Love was born on March 14, 1940 in Crookston, MN the daughter of Palmer and Dorothy (Goshen) Peterson. Delores attended elementary school in Euclid, MN and then attended Crookston Central High School. On June 7, 1957 she was united in marriage to John Love in Euclid, MN. They lived many places while working for American Crystal Sugar Company. She also did housekeeping at Glenmore in Crookston. Delores was an avid hockey fan who loved to knit, crochet, visit with friends on the phone, her pet cats, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their activities.
Family members who survive Delores include her children, Jerry (Laura) Love of Warroad, MN, Debra (Merle) Ferry of Finley, ND and Diana (Dennis) Kirkeby of Grand Forks, ND; very special sister-in-law, Linda Bogart of Maryland along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John on April 2, 2019; son, Danny Love and sister, Betty Peterson.
Graveside Service: Will be held at a later date in Nisbet Cemetery, Mallory, MN
Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com
Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020