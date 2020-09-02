Delores (Dee) Patricia Myerchin died peacefully at her home on Sunday evening, August 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Delores Patricia Desrosier was born on November 23, 1938, the oldest of four daughters born to Henry and Maria (Page) Desrosier. She spent her early years on a farm near Greenview, MN and moved to Crookston as a young girl. She was baptized and confirmed at St Anne's Church and graduated from St Joseph's Academy, class of 1956.
Dee married Dennis Walter Myerchin on November 8, 1958. They lived in Crookston until 1963 at which time they moved to the farm just outside of Crookston. They've lived on the farm since that time.
During high school she worked as a car-hop at the Irishman Shanty. Later she worked at Northern Hardware and Plumbing and Northern Plumbing in the office. She also worked in the construction office during the building of Highland Middle School. As they began their family, Dee took time out to raise her five children. While at home, she was a Den Mother for cub scouts who spent many nights overnight camping at the farm.
Dee returned to work when her children were all in school. She went on to work as an AV assistant at Highland Middle School and Administrative Assistant for Tri-Valley Opportunity Council. She was the Director of the Golden Link Senior Center until her retirement. After retirement she was involved in setting up the Cathedral Funeral Guild. She was a clerk for Crookston Township and served on the Polk County Planning and Zoning Commission. She could also be found riding "shot gun" with Denny as he made his funeral runs working for the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.
Dee was active in Cathedral Funeral Guild, Catholic Daughters, Red Hatters, Villa St Vincent Auxiliary, and quilting baby blankets at Riverview Hospital.
Dee and Denny loved dancing and on weekends could be found dancing at the EGF Legion or at a Polka Fest out of town where they made many dear friends. Dee and Denny were named King & Queen of Po.L.K.of A Club, ND Chapter 2011-2012.
After events you might catch the replay of them dancing on RFD tv at the Big Joe & Molly B Polka show.
Dee's greatest joy was being surround by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dee is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Dennis. Her children Dan Myerchin, Crookston MN, Denise (Myerchin) Morris, Fargo ND, David (Tracey) Myerchin, Hope NJ, Doug Myerchin, Kunkletown, PA and Deanna (Martin) Pepper, Detroit Lakes MN. 12 grand-children and 6 great-grand children. Two sisters Eileen (Kenneth) Kraft, Ham Lake Mn and JoAnn (Bob) Yuergens, Beltrami, MN. Many nieces, nephews and informally adopted family.
Dee was preceded in death by an infant sister Marlys Desrosier and her parents Henry and Maria (Page) Desrosier. Mother and father-in-law, Walter and Mildred (Jeffrey) Myerchin Overgaard. Brother-in-law Dale Myerchin and his wife Jean (Danielson) Myerchin and sister-in-law Marilyn (Myerchin) Hirsch.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Dee Myerchin will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Friday from 5-7:00 p.m,, with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue at the Church for one hour before the Mass. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed due to COVID-19 restrictions with attendance at the Funeral Home limited to 90 and to 250 at the Cathedral. The Mass will be livestreamed by going to www.crookstoncathedral.org
and following the prompts.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to: HeartSprings Community Healing Center, 2010 Elm St North, Fargo ND
1.Veterans programs
2. Art or Music therapy programs for individuals living with Neurological conditions
3. General fund.
Crookston Fire Dept 620 S Main St., Crookston, MN 56716.
Hospice of the Red River Valley 1701 38th St S. Suite 101, Fargo, ND 58103
May Dee's memory be forever blessed.
Online registry: www.stenshoelhouske.com