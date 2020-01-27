Home

Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home - Anoka
2005 Branch Avenue
Anoka, MN 55303
(763) 421-0220
Deloria Greskowiak
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
525 Jackson St
Anoka, MN
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
525 Jackson St
Anoka, MN
View Map
Deloria Mae (Demarais) Greskowiak


1938 - 2020
Deloria Mae (Demarais) Greskowiak Obituary
Deloria Mae (Demarais) Greskowiak, age 81 was born on October 2, 1938 in Crookston, MN, to William and Lucille Demarais, passed away on January 20, 2020 in Coon Rapids after battling dementia. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Lucille (Vaudrin) Demarais; sisters, Margaret Audette & Cynthia Demarais. Survived by Sylvester Greskowiak; sons, Michael (Sue) Greskowiak & Bryan Greskowiak; grandchildren, Allen, Justin, Emilee, August & Quinn; great-grandchild, Liam; brothers, Roman, Jim & Vern; sisters, Luella Greskowiak, Janet Knott, Theresa Ricketts, Audrey Roy, Celeste Morris & Jeaneanne Demarais. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday (1/29/2020) at 11 AM with a visitation one hour prior at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 525 Jackson St, Anoka. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church.

Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home - Anoka - 763-421-0220

www.thurston-lindberg.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
