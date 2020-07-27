1/1
Deloris Elaine (Goulet) Chambers
1935 - 2020
Deloris Elaine Chambers, age 84, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Deloris Elaine Goulet was born on October 18, 1935, in Walhalla, ND, the daughter of the late Joseph and Lena (Bartlette) Goulet.  She was raised in Walhalla and attended the Walhalla public school system.  In 1962 she was married to James Chambers in Tacoma, WA.  They made their home in Washington, St. Paul, MN, and Georgia, before finally settling in Crookston, MN, in 1988.  Deloris in her free time loved to play bingo but most of all was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, cherishing all the time she could spend with her family.

Deloris is survived by daughters, Sheila DeLong and Karen Chambers, both of Crookston, MN; son, John Chambers, of Crookston, MN; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ramona (Gene) Hoffman, Donna Gonsolley, and Butch, Mearl, Rodney, Lloyd, Dorothy, Gerald, Judy, Marlin, and Marvin Goulet.  She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda DeLong; parents; and siblings, Louise, Audrey, Andrew, and Louis Goulet.

A memorial service for Deloris will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN, with a visitation one hour before.  Inurnment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com

Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, Minnesota.

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
