Dennis Bushie, age 76, of Mahnomen, MN, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Mahnomen Health Center Nursing Home.
Dennis Duane Bushie was born in Caribou Township, Kittson County, MN, on January 23, 1943, to Frank and Anne (Ogorek) Bushie, the youngest of three ingenuitive children. He was self-taught and very skilled in mechanics and matters of engineering. Although a creative mechanic, he was mainly known for his skill in autobody repair. Dennis was united in marriage to Eileen Fortier in Sturgis, South Dakota, on December 20, 1961. He was also blessed in life with three children, Debbie, Rhonda and Jason.
Dennis enjoyed studying genealogy as well as local Native American history. He also enjoyed the outdoors and loved educating others while telling stories and tales. Dennis followed his own path of life. He has chosen to donate his body to science where he will continue to educate people at a collegiate level.
Dennis is survived by his three children: Debbie (Jeff) Taylor of Cheyenne, WY, Rhonda (Gary) Salentiny of Euclid, MN, and Jason (Beth) Bushie of Colorado Springs, CO; five grandsons; one granddaughter; and one great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and Frank Bushie; brother, Wallace; and sister, Betty Ahlgren.
Suggested memorials for Dennis can be made to Red River Valley Hospice, Mahnomen Care Center, RiverView Recovery Center, Care and Share of
Crookston, MN, or your local food shelf.
As the wish of Dennis to donate his body to science is honored, no services will be held at this time.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2019