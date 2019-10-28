|
|
Dennis LaJesse, 67, of Crookston passed away at home on October 25, 2019 due to health issues.
Dennis was born on March 2, 1955 to Peter A. LaJesse and Kathryn A. (Solheim) LaJesse in Crookston, Minnesota and attended school at Central High School.
Dennis drove truck his entire career with Dennis Quirk Farm, Aubol Potato Farm and a brief time with American Crystal.
He will be remembered for going around town, sharing his thoughts and chatting with friends at Salem Motors and Mikes Muffler. Dennis also liked his visits at Care and Share with Sister Justina and Linda in the Hugo's office. He appreciated time with his dear friend Winston Johnson and his caring niece, Cathy LaJesse. His personality and stories will be missed.
Dennis is survived by his brother, Marcel (Jean) LaJesse of Crookston; sisters, Lorraine (Andy) Seminazzi of Orlando, FL, Sherry (Sam) Betancud of Bridgeport, NE and Irene (Vince) Streeks of Minatare, NE; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Gamer and brother, Eugene "Frenchie" LaJesse.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, with visitation one-hour prior. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery of Crookston following Mass. Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.StenshoelHouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019