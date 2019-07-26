|
Dennis "Rocky" Lee Kaiser, 75, of Thief River Falls, MN, passed away on July 25, 2019 at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN after a courageous battle with myelofibrosis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Irishman's Shanty in Crookston on August 15, 2019. Family and friends are welcome to visit between the hours of 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Rocky will be laid to rest in the Kaiser family plot at Calvary Cemetery in Crookston.
Dennis was born on November 12, 1943 in Crookston to Frank and Stella (Perreault) Kaiser. He was the youngest of seven children. He attended Crookston Cathedral School. Dennis and his former spouse, Joyce (Amiot) Heidmann, were blessed with two sons, Greg and Brent.
Dennis owned and operated Rocky's Auto Body in Crookston in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He went on to work for several local businesses including the Crookston Daily Times, Simplot, ICS Construction, Sundrud Farms, and others. He spent his retirement years in Thief River Falls.
Rocky enjoyed traveling, spending significant time in California, Colorado, Texas and Florida. He enjoyed working on cars, deer hunting, fishing, and conversations with anyone he met while sharing a coffee or beer.
Dennis is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Pete & Marcy Kaiser (Centennial, CO), Caesar & Suzie Kaiser (Crookston), and Rozzie & Pete Arness (King City, CA), his two sons and their spouses Greg & Marti (West Fargo, ND) and Brent & Stephanie (Grand Forks, ND), his seven grandchildren (Riley, Erika, Jordan, Jadyn, Nick, Max and Magnus), as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dennis was preceded in death by both his parents, three brothers, Duaine, James "Jimmy", Gene "Joe", as well as Duaine's wife Nona and Jimmy's wife, RaeDel.
Thank you to the Villa St. Vincent staff for taking care of Rocky during his final days.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from July 26 to July 27, 2019