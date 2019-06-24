|
Devin "Slim" Larry Erickson, 24, of Crosslake, MN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Country Faith Church in Clearbrook, MN. A visitation will be held the evening before on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bagley, MN, as well as one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be at Samhold Lutheran Cemetery in Gonvick, MN. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.
Devin was born on April 23, 1995 in Bemidji, Minnesota to Darren and Tammy. Devin came into this world with complex medical issues, which required several hospitalizations and surgeries. At six years old, he underwent titanium rib implant surgery in San Antonio, Texas. More recently he had spinal fusion surgery in March of 2018 at the Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis.
Devin was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in April of 2010 in Crookston, MN. He graduated from Howard Lake, Waverly, Winstead High School in 2014. After graduation, he worked doing utility locating and underground construction.
In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with his truck and taking things apart to see how things worked. Everyone went to Devin if they had any problems with their TV remote, phones, or any other electronic devices because he could figure them out. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, four wheeling, hanging out with his brothers and friends, and his dogs, Kino and Evo.
He was loved by everyone. He had a contagious smile, a great sense of humor, and a good heart. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his parents, Darren and Tammy; his brothers, Cody (Chaelynn) Rouland and Dylan Erickson; his grandmothers, Barb Erickson and Diane Martine; his great grandmother, Irene Hindricks; his niece, Cyla Rouland; his nephew, Greyson Rouland; his special friend, Rachel Cafferty; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kyle Rouland; his grandfathers, Larry Erickson and Billy Martine; his great grandparents, Ernest and Mavis Erickson, and Germaine Clark.
June 20th, 2019 was the day we had to part, but no matter what, you will always be in our hearts.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from June 24 to June 25, 2019