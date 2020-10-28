Diane Marshall, of Thief River Falls, MN passed away peacefully at Greenleaf Assisted Living on Friday, October 23, 2020.



Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN. Burial will be held at a later time at Green Hill Cemetery at Sebeka, MN. Masks and social distance are required per CDC and Minnesota guidelines.



Diane Arlene Ryan was born on October 8, 1942 to Wilbur and Asta (Cornelius) Ryan. She was raised on a farm near Crookston and graduated with honors from Crookston High School. She then attended Bemidji State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree and teaching certification.



While attending Bemidji State she met the love of her life and was united in marriage to Everett Marshall on August 25, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston, MN. They moved to Thief River Falls where they made their home. To this union their two children, Aaron David and Rachael Ann, were born.



Diane taught at the early elementary level for much of her career, then later at the Middle School where she taught English and Social Studies. She was active in the Thief River Falls community throughout her adult life. She was involved with community theater, parent groups for her children's various activities, worship at Redeemer Lutheran Church, and coached for the middle school speech team. An avid reader, Diane was most interested in people and cultures. She enjoyed discussing politics, psychology, and sociology. She loved and was loved by animals and children.



Diane is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Everett Marshall of Thief River Falls, MN; children Aaron (Stephanie) Marshall of Eagan, MN and Rachael (Enoch) Evenson of Thief River Falls, MN; along with several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Gloria Hagen, Patricia Thoreson, and Kay Askeland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store