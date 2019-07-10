|
|
Diane Lynn (Opperud) Domier 62, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday July 9, 2019 after a two year battle with gynecological cervical cancer. She passed away in her home, in the arms of her loving husband Jody in Colorado Springs CO.
Diane was born on May 6, 1957 in Crookston, Minnesota, to Raymond and Gladys (Meine) Opperud in Crookston, MN on her parents 7th wedding anniversary. Diane worked in the family Grand View Grocery Store and at Red Owl Grocery Store. She was a 1975 graduate from Central High School in Crookston, MN. Diane married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life and soul mate Jody Domier on September 18, 1976 and was Jody's loving wife for 43 wonderful years. Diane and Jody had lived in several states, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North and South Dakota and Colorado. They made the final move to Colorado Springs 30 years ago. During their marriage they had two wonderful children Matthew and Michelle. Diane raised her children in a loving Christian home.
She received her Associate Degree in general accounting from Nettelton College in 1982, and was awarded her Bachelor of Science in Business/Accounting from University of Phoenix in 2000. Diane was in the defense industry as an accountant at Vectrus Systems Corporation.
Diane was an active member of Pikes Peak Christian Church, and Diane was a member of Cancer Survivors Support Group. Diane loved spending time with family and friends, spoiling her children and her grandchildren, site seeing throughout the Rocky Mountain range, recognizing the beauty in everyone, everything and sharing her love of the Lord Jesus Christs word.
Diane showed unimaginable strength throughout her battle with cancer. Diane is the light in so many of our lives and is treasured by some many. Diane is survived by her husband Jody and her children Matthew and Rachelle Domier of Colorado Springs CO, her daughter Michelle and Shawn Rule of Columbus GA. Her mother Gladys (Meine) Opperud of Crookston, MN and her siblings; Allan (Deb) Opperud of Beijing, China, Julie (Gary) Krueger of Fosston, MN, Bonnie (Frank) Pahlen, of Red Lake Falls, MN, Diane (Jody) Domier of Colorado Springs, CO, Gary (Mary) Opperud of Blaine, MN, Rose (Tony) Borslien of West Fargo, ND, Curtis Opperud of Minneapolis, MN, Mary Jo (Brian) Halos of Crookston, and Lynette Woolever of Crookston. She was the loving grandmother of her five grandchildren; Alyssa Domier Buffit, Angela Domier Rule, Jon-Anthony Rule, Savannah Domier and Collin Domier.
Diane is preceded in death by her loving father Raymond Opperud her grandparents Olaf and Stella (Patenaude) Opperud Henry and Christine (Abrahamson) Meine. Her father-in-law Earlland Domier SR and sister-in-law Pam Domier, several aunts and uncles Mary Lou Hoffe, Lloyd and Isabelle Opperud, Gloria and Lyle Kansanback, Gordy Ohius, Earl and Alice Johnson, and Ed Swanson; and great-grandniece Kassandra Hedland.
Visitation and prayer service will take place on Thursday, July 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 South US Highway, Fountain, Colorado 80817. Funeral and a Celebration Of Life will be held at Pikes Peak Christian Church, 4955 Bradley Rd, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80911.
In lieu of flowers the family of Diane and Jody invite you to make prayerfully make your donations on Diane's Caring Bridge/GoFundMe website at: https://www.gofundme.com/Diane-Opperud-Domier
Published in Crookston Daily Times from July 10 to July 11, 2019