Dolores Ann Baril passed away peacefully at home in the afternoon with her family and husband of 65 years by her side.
Dolores was born in Crookston, Minnesota January 5, 1937 and died in Murrieta, California January 29, 2020. She was the last surviving child of 10, born to Bernt and Hazel Winger. On October 30, 1954 Dolores married her best friend and love of her life, Jerry Baril. Family and friends loved her personality, wit and amazing memory of past events and people. Traveling by train with two children in tow, Jerry and Dolores made their way to California. By 1969 three more children had arrived and the Baril family had officially taken over San Diego. Dolores had a deep love of family and tradition. She spent her life surrounded by people she loved most of all: her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a 5'1" powerhouse of energy and was called "Big D" by her husband. Dolores was many things but most of all she was truly one of a kind and will be missed dearly. She left behind a legacy of tradition and family values that her family will miss dearly.
Dolores and Jerry made a beautiful family that has produced many offspring. The following is their family tree which includes children, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tony & Alison Baril, Mary & Greg Hopkins, Colette & Donnie Brooks, Karen & Tim Wyman and Jennifer Baril. Grandchildren: Alix and Hunter Baril, Chelsie (Justin)Ralston, Adam Hopkins, Kyle Brooks, Katie (Randy)Rauton, Merrick Wyman, Danielle Wyman, Mitchell (Vina)Conklin, Ryan (Oneida)Conklin and Corwin Wewers. Great-Grandchildren: Abby, Alyssa & Zoey Ralston, Lily, Sammy & Brady Rauton, Bodhi Brooks, Olivia & William Conklin. The people who call her mom, mother-in-law, grandma, GG and wife are comforted by knowing that she will be waiting for us with open arms.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020