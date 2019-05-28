|
|
Donald Bakken, 90, beloved Husband and Father, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his home in Mesa, AZ, under Hospice Care.
He was born on January 1, 1929, to Harry and Edna (Rust) Bakken in Fertile, MN. He attended Fertile and Mentor schools. At the age of 16, he moved to Fertile and was employed by his Uncle Norman Bakken. His work included the Industrial Laundry, Fertile Laundry and Cleaners, and the Top Notch Steakhouse and Drive-In. He served in the Army, from 1950 to 1952. After his service time, he continued to work for his uncle until he started his own business, Bakken Trucking, in 1965. Donnie continued to be self-employed at the same time he was elected as a Polk County Commissioner. He served Polk County from 1980 to 2000.
On February 8, 1958, he married Janice Knutson at Concordia Church in Fertile. They made their home in Fertile, where they raised their four children until moving to Arizona in 2005. His family was his greatest blessing in life. He loved attending their activities, weddings, grandchildren's wedding and family reunions. He loved to be surrounded by his family! He welcomed his children's and grandchildren's friends into this home. He had the gift to make them feel like part of the family.
During his last months it was extremely important that he give his family this blessing: The Lord bless and keep you: The Lord make his face to shine upon you, and be gracious to you: The Lord lift up his countenance upon you, and give you peace. Numbers 6: 24-26. In his final weeks, surrounded by his family, he continually expressed his faith in God and how important it was for each family member to be a believer in Jesus. He also expressed how much he loved each of them.
Donnie is survived by Jan, his loving wife of 61 years; son Brian (Vickie), Maple Grove, MN; daughter Renae (Brian) Lindberg, Crosslake, MN; daughter Heidi (Kurt) Larson, Mentor, MN; son Brent (Sara), Webster, TX; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Doris Bakken, Mesa AZ; Verna Thompson, Minneapolis, MN; Roger (Pat) Bakken, Bloomington, MN; Marlys (Tom) Henson, Mesa, AZ; Wally (Joanne) Bakken, Shakopee, MN; Lois (Gene) Angell, Monroe, WA; Jerry (Jeannie) Bakken, Big Lake, MN; Lyle (Corby) Bakken, Northfield, MN; Joan (Jon) Larson, Fertile, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Audrey (Morris) Moan; and brothers Arlo and Wayne.
Visitation: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 5:00PM -6:30PM with a 6:30 PM prayer service at Concordia Lutheran Church, Fertile, MN, and one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.
Funeral Service: 11:00AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Fertil
e, MN.
Arrangements with Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home Fertile, MN www.eriksonvikfh.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 28 to May 29, 2019