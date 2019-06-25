|
Doris Mae Muir, age 90, of Crookston died June 23, 2019 at Villa St. Vincent Nursing Home in Crookston.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29 at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Crookston. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the church. Inurnment will be in First Presbyterian Church Columbarium in Crookston.
Doris Mae Lindberg was born to Arthur and Helen (Jepsen) Lindberg on March 24, 1929 in Gilby, ND. She was baptized at home, along with her older sister, by a Lutheran Pastor. Doris was later confirmed at Elk Valley Lutheran Church, McCanna, ND. She attended several schools in the Inkster, Gilby and Fordville, ND area. Doris graduated from Inkster High School in 1947. After high school, Doris met and eventually married David Elgin Muir on April 22, 1951 in the Gilby Presbyterian Church. The couple settled in Crookston, MN where Doris worked as the Presbyterian Church secretary for 33 years retiring from there in 1999. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and the Polk County Historical Society. In 2009, Doris was selected as a Polk County Outstanding Senior Citizen.
Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, square dancing, and was a country western and round dance leader for several years.
Doris is survived by son, Mike (Anne), Crookston; daughter, Catherine, Austin, TX; grand-children, David Muir, Fargo; Jacinda Grande, Fargo, CJ Jurenic, St Cloud; great-grandchildren, Kirah Muir, Trevin and Trissa Grande; great great-granddaughter, Luna Muir.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, husband, David; and one grandson, Daniel Anglero.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from June 25 to June 26, 2019