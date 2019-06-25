Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Muir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Mae (Lindberg) Muir


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Mae (Lindberg) Muir Obituary
Doris Mae Muir, age 90, of Crookston died June 23, 2019 at Villa St. Vincent Nursing Home in Crookston.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29 at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Crookston. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the church. Inurnment will be in First Presbyterian Church Columbarium in Crookston.

Doris Mae Lindberg was born to Arthur and Helen (Jepsen) Lindberg on March 24, 1929 in Gilby, ND. She was baptized at home, along with her older sister, by a Lutheran Pastor. Doris was later confirmed at Elk Valley Lutheran Church, McCanna, ND. She attended several schools in the Inkster, Gilby and Fordville, ND area. Doris graduated from Inkster High School in 1947. After high school, Doris met and eventually married David Elgin Muir on April 22, 1951 in the Gilby Presbyterian Church. The couple settled in Crookston, MN where Doris worked as the Presbyterian Church secretary for 33 years retiring from there in 1999. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and the Polk County Historical Society. In 2009, Doris was selected as a Polk County Outstanding Senior Citizen.

Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, square dancing, and was a country western and round dance leader for several years.

Doris is survived by son, Mike (Anne), Crookston; daughter, Catherine, Austin, TX; grand-children, David Muir, Fargo; Jacinda Grande, Fargo, CJ Jurenic, St Cloud; great-grandchildren, Kirah Muir, Trevin and Trissa Grande; great great-granddaughter, Luna Muir.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, husband, David; and one grandson, Daniel Anglero.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now