Doris Viola Normandin, formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away on her 90th birthday, April 17, 2019, at the Ebenezer Meadows Nursing Home in Wyoming, MN. She had moved there a few years ago to be closer to her family.
Doris was born on April 17, 1929 in Fosston, MN to John and Joren (Austad) Mortensen. She grew up in Fosston and graduated from Fosston High School in May of 1947. Doris was employed at the Berge Store in Winger, MN for a short time before her marriage to Ervin Leland Brunsberg in 1949. To their union 5 children were born: John, Mary Jo, Steven, James, and Mark. After moving to Crookston Doris was employed as an aide at the Bethesda Nursing Home from 1969-70, and then with Villa St. Vincent Nursing Home from 1971-91. She dedicated herself to those in her care during her career and always made sure they felt safe and secure. She married Jerome R. Normandin on August 9, 1979 at Fargo, ND. She and Jerome enjoyed many memorable trips to Alaska, Florida, and both the East and West Coasts. Jerome passed away on March 12, 2005.
Doris was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Crookston, and volunteered with the Golden Link Senior Center and Villa St. Vincent Auxiliary. She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed sewing and quilting, baking, and crafts. Doris enjoyed life in the country, with nature and wildlife around her. Doris was guided throughout her life by her deep and abiding faith, which she instilled in each of her children. She considered her family to be her greatest treasure, her greatest accomplishment, and the focus of her life. Doris will be very lovingly remembered by all who shared in her life.
Loving family members include her 5 children: John and Darlene Brunsberg of Cold Spring, MN, Mary Jo Sandberg of Beaverton, OR, Steven Brunsberg and Kim Downing of Forest Lake, MN, James Brunsberg of St. Cloud, and Mark Brunsberg and fiancée Kris Glaser of Chanhassen, MN; 3 step-children: Ernest and Mary Normandin of Crookston, MN, Veronica and Larry Gilstad of Brentford, SD, and Ruth and Darrell Cymbaluk of Crookston; 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; 9 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
In addition to her husbands, Ervin Brunsberg and Jerome Normandin, Doris was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Sheila Brunsberg, wife of Mark; granddaughter, Erika Olson; parents, John and Joren Mortensen; 6 sisters: Aileen Mortensen, Christine Nefzger, Elinore Van Slyke, Irene Helsel, Irma Nordstrom, and Jane Pietilainen; and a brother, Tenny "Norman" Mortensen. Blessed be the memory of Doris Viola Normandin.
The funeral service for Doris Viola Normandin will be held at 10:30am, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Loren Mellum, officiating. Visitation will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 24th, from 5-7pm, with a 7pm prayer service, and will continue at the church for one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery, Gentilly, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019