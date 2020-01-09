Home

Sister Dorothea Kripps

Sister Dorothea Kripps Obituary
Sister Dorothea Kripps, 104, of Mount St. Benedict in Crookston, MN, passed away early Thursday morning, January 9, 2020 at the Villa St. Vincent. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Chapel of Mount St. Benedict at 11:00am, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with The Rev. Mario Presiding. Visitation will be at the Chapel on Tuesday from 5-7:00pm, with a 7:00pm Vigil Service, and also for one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday. Interment will take place in the Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in the spring.

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
