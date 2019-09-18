|
|
Douglas Lloyd Radi, 69, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his residence of natural causes on September 10, 2019.
Douglas was born in Crookston on March 22, 1950, one of 4 sons of the union of Lloyd E. and Rita Dora (Brule) Radi. He grew up in Crookston and attended Crookston schools. He then enrolled at the Wahpeton State School of Science where he studied commercial printing. He later worked on road construction in North Dakota before returning to Crookston, where he was employed at Jiffy Fry and Dahlgren's. During sugar beet harvesting season he drove truck for area growers for several years. Douglas enjoyed going for drives in his pickup, and spending time at Huot Park, watching the river. He loved being outdoors, whether bow hunting as a young man, fishing, or harvesting wild rice at Lake of the Woods, where he would camp for weeks at a time.
Douglas is survived by 3 brothers: Dennis (Liz) Radi of Eaton, CO, and David Radi and Daniel Radi, both of Crookston, MN; a niece, Tera Ann Radi; nephew, Ryan (Julie) Radi; and great-nieces and great-nephews: Brady, Liliana, Kaitlin, and Liam; and aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Rita Radi. God bless the memory of Douglas Radi.
A memorial service for Douglas Radi will be held at 1:00pm, Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with The Rev. Loren Mellum, officiating. Visitation with the family will be from Noon to 1:00pm.
www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019