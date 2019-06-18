|
Duane Halstensgard, 84, Fertile, MN, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side.
Funeral: 10:00AM Friday, June 21, 2019, at Hope Evangelical Free Church, Fertile, MN.
Visitation: Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with a 6:30 PM prayer service at the church.
Burial: Hope Cemetery at a later date.
