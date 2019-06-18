Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erikson-Vik Funeral Home - Fertile
203 Albert Avenue East PO Box 95
Fertile, MN 56540
(218) 945-6141
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Halstengard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Halstengard

Obituary Flowers

Duane Halstengard Obituary
Duane Halstensgard, 84, Fertile, MN, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side.

Funeral: 10:00AM Friday, June 21, 2019, at Hope Evangelical Free Church, Fertile, MN.

Visitation: Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with a 6:30 PM prayer service at the church.

Burial: Hope Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements with Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home
Fertile, Minnesota (218-945-6141)

www.eriksonvikfh.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from June 18 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.