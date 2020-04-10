|
Duane John Palm, age 76, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.
Duane was born on February 22, 1944, in Crookston, MN, the son of the late Edwin and Juliet (Askelson) Palm. He was raised in Cummings, ND, and graduated from Climax High School. Afterwards, he went to NDSU where he earned a bachelor's degree in Agronomy. During college he enlisted in the National Guard and served for 6 years. He went to work for Crystal Sugar for a year and then for Jiffy Fry which became JR Simplot, retiring in 2006. On June 14, 1975, he was married to Kathlynn Gene Fradet in Bemidji, MN. In his free time, he loved to fish at his cabin at Lake Sarah or winters ice fishing at Lake of the Woods. He also enjoyed puzzles and most of all being with his children and grandchildren.
Duane is survived by his 3 sons, Chad Palm of Chaska, MN, and Ryan (Heather) and Travis Palm, both of Crookston, MN; 2 grandchildren, Avery and Kinley Palm; and siblings, Shyla Peterson of East Grand Forks, MN, Bonnie (Arlan) Oanes of Hillsboro, ND, and David (Lana) Palm of Cummings, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathlynn Palm; parents, Edwin and Juliet Palm; father and mother in law, Eugene and Phyllis Fradet; and brother in law, Roger Peterson.
A Celebration of Life for Duane will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston, MN, once the restrictions have been lifted from the Covid 19 pandemic. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, MN.
Services entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.
Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020