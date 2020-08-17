1/
Duane John Palm
1944-2020
Duane John Palm, age 76, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

A Celebration of Life for Duane will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston, MN, at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020, with a time of visitation from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Pastor Greg Isaacson will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, MN, immediately following the service. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be requred.

Services entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
